Kris Boyd has been hugely impressed by Aberdeen's start to the season. | Getty Images

Aberdeen boast a 100 percent win record under new boss Jimmy Thelin

Rangers icon Kris Boyd has claimed that ‘there is a lot to like’ about high-flying Aberdeen after their incredible start to the new Scottish Premiership season.

Aberdeen secured their 12th victory in a row under new boss Jimmy Thelin with a hard fought 2-1 victory away to Dundee - equalling Martin O’Neill’s 24-year-Celtic record for the best ever start to a new managerial regime in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen left the Dons in the driving seat after 32 minutes, but the Dons were forced to dig deep to retain their lead in the second period when Simon Murray’s penalty reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time.

It was by no means Aberdeen’s best performance of the campaign, but as it stands the Reds are joint top of the Premiership with six wins from six, through to the Premier Sports semi-final, and on the verge of making history when they take on the league’s basement club Hearts at Pittodrie.

Their start to the season has been heavily lauded by Rangers icon Boyd, who told Sky Sports News: “There is a lot to like about Aberdeen right now.

“That’s strange coming from me. But I think they’ve recruited well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But key to them has been (Graeme)Shinnie has been excellent. He sets the tempo in the middle of the pitch and the way everyone gets after teams. And it helps when you're winning games of football.

“I know Tony Docherty spoke about how disappointed he was not to get something from the game yesterday and rightly so.

“But as we do with Rangers and Celtic you can’t not praise Aberdeen when they are still winning games without playing well. It’s a good habit to have.”

As it stands, Aberdeen are joint top of the Premiership alongside Celtic, who maintained their own winning run by hammering managerless St Johnstone 6-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers, despite a below par first-half performance, were also able to grind out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hibs, leaving them in good spirits ahead of their European clash with French giants Lyon on Thursday.