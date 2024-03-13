Harry Kane has made his way onto the list.

Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell has found his way onto a pundit's brutal divers rankings alongside Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane has found his way onto

Chris Sutton has a long-running feud throughout this season with Cantwell, who called the pundit an 'attention-seeker.' Sutton has previously had a pop at the star's TikTok antics and now on an episode of It's all Kicking Off, the former Celtic striker has answered on who his biggest divers in football are.

The topic of the Rangers man was avoided. He said: “I should say Todd Cantwell as well, but I’m not going down that petty route.” Soon, however, he was embarking on that very path as the Light Blues star came in fifth, with brutal digs aimed towards Man Utd and Man City stars alongside Bayern's Kane.

He wrote on X: "Top 5 divers ever…name yours?? 1. Harry Kane 2. Bruno Fernandes 3. Ronaldo 4. Grealish 5. Cantwell."

Cantwell previously said of Sutton: "There’s just one thing that I can’t really understand when it comes to pundits that used to play football which is jumping on players - what I would call what Chris Sutton does is an attention seeker.

“I find that very bizarre because if you had a good career why are you sat on Twitter hammering in to a lad that you had an interview with and said ‘you’re an amazing person, amazing player’ when you’re back at Norwich and think that he just forgets that.

"He just frustrates me. The reason I’ve had a couple of chomps – and I don’t chomp on much – is because he spoke to me at Norwich and he told me what a fantastic footballer I was, 'the world’s at your feet Todd, you’re a great guy Todd'. And then I sign for Rangers and it’s like ‘oh, just forget everything I said before and I’m going to start a feud with you on Twitter.’ I’m like ‘what?’”

Suton said after those remarks in October: "I think at this moment in time, he’s away with the fairies! I really do. The sort of frustrating thing is that for someone who to date has had a bang average career, he doesn’t half have a high opinion of himself.