A pundit has told the next Rangers manager of the Celtic levels he’ll need to reach.

One pundit believes that Rangers need a coach with the credentials to match Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic pedigree.

The Hoops boss has been with clubs like Liverpool and Leicester City alongside two stints in Glasgow where all he’s known is silverware. Rangers are currently hunting a permanent manager after the sacking of Phillippe Clement with Barry Ferguson currently the caretaker until this season’s end.

Richard Foster, a former Rangers right-back, has weighed in on the situation. He has noted former boss Steven Gerrard as the most high profile name being discussed, with the gravitas that comes with the Liverpool legend putting him top of the agenda for now. Amid mentions for the likes of ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin, a top operator is being named as an Ibrox must.

Steven Gerrard to Rangers addressed

Foster told Go Radio: “I think in terms of the name, you know, he is the top of the list because he's the most high profile, had the best career. I think possibly, you can correct me if I am wrong, in terms of game as a manager, probably Russell Martin's probably had more, I would suggest, because Gerrard's had Rangers, didn't he?

“Yeah, so I don't know who would be the most experienced of the two. Again, it goes back to what these guys come in and want. If they want the high profile coach, manager, then Steven Gerrard's your choice. He did win the league when he was here. I know it was the Covid season, but he has got that and he's got that trophy in the cabinet. So it's an interesting one.

“I would suspect there would be a lot more involved, a lot more managers linked with this job. I know we had Rafa Benitez a couple of weeks back. It's going to be really, really interesting to see what they want to do, because I think they need a really, really good coach.”

Celtic boss must be matched

After the likes of Clement and Michael Beale before him weren’t able to stop Rodgers and Celtic, Foster says it’s paramount Rangers find someone with the potential to do so. He added: “They need someone who is on par with Brendan Rodgers. If Rangers are going to get back to that level. And now I know in the last game that they beat Celtic and I get that.

“But I think Brendan Rodgers is a top, top coach. And I think Rangers need someone on his level. So then they might need to go and spend the money to get someone on his level, because if they don't have that, then I don't think they're going to catch Celtic. I don't think they're going to be able to put a dent in Celtic's dominance. So I think that's where it starts. If you're serious about trying to get back to the same level or better than Celtic, you need to start with a head coach who has got the same pedigree, in my opinion.”