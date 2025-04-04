Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Liverpool and Birmingham City defender has hinted he would be up for a Rangers union with the interim Ibrox boss

Ex- Rangers defender Gregory Vignal has indicated he would be open to a potential Ibrox reunion with Barry Ferguson after expressing his delight over the interim manager’s recent Old Firm triumph over Celtic.

The Frenchman won a league and League Cup double during his only season in Glasgow and revealed he still keeps in touch with old teammate Ferguson, whose future at the club could come down to securing Europa League silverware.

And Vignal, who is currently working in Latvia with Riga FS, has refused to rule out a possible return to Rangers having previously spent time as an academy coach and well as managing the women’s team.

He told the Football Historian Podcast: “Unfortunately it’s not a good season for Rangers. I spoke with Barry last week by text message and I’m happy for him because that win at Parkhead was important for the club.

“It brings you nothing in terms of trophies because you’ll be second, so second is nothing in this league. You must be champions. I think it will be a big transition with new owners looking to buy the club. We’ll see what will happen in the next few weeks.

“I think it will be a new club next year, they have had to restrict a lot of things. Patrick (Stewart) is working hard behind the scenes, Nils Koppen also.

“So we will see. But there are two months to go and they have to perform well. But, of course, at a club like Rangers, with the size of the football club you must win trophies because of the fanbase and expectation of the fans.”

Asked if he'd be up for a potential reunion with Ferguson, a coy Vignal responded: “Barry knows he’s got a short term contract period. He needs to perform, who knows what happens long term. But right now I’m in Riga focused on my job.”

Meanwhile a shock name has put forward his case to become Rangers’ next permanent boss with former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood now ready to end his decade long absence from the dugout at - admitting he regrets missing out on a move to the Govan giants.

He told OLBG: “I’ve never had the chance to manage in Scotland, but when I was playing at Tottenham there was an opportunity to go and play for Rangers. I remember playing in the semi-final of the League Cup at the time but Steffen Freund had done his cruciate ligament, so it was impossible for me to leave.

“I remember Alex McLeish was the manager there, it would have been nice to sample that atmosphere there and the Old Firm derby which is absolutely magnificent. As a manager I’ve never had the opportunity. Is it something I’d consider? Of course, you always consider big clubs and Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest clubs you'll find in Europe.

“Having said that, Barry Ferguson looks like he's doing a decent job up there in a moment, but I would never say never.”