Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic after Old Firm day.

Rangers and Celtic have locked horns for the final time this season but the latest Old Firm won’t be talked about for long.

Not only was it a low-key 1-1 Premiership draw, neither side had much to play for outside of pride, with the Hoops already champions and talk at Rangers all about a takeover by 49ers Enterprises being in the pipeline. Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring before Adam Idah levelled for the league leaders.

Both sides have three games left in the top flight before the campaign ends, with Celtic eyeing a Treble with a Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen looming into view. Here are some of the latest headlines regarding both clubs.

Rangers desperate for 49ers takeover

Former Ibrox striker Steven Thompson was on BBC Sportsound duties for the game at Ibrox. He believes all fans are caring about now is the day when the Rangers takeover is announced, with a new permanent manager also needed, as he feels caretaker Barry Ferguson unlikely to get it in his view.

He said: “I don’t think they have done enough in the short time they have been here. There have been moments where they have had good results and it has looked positive but it’s followed up with an inept performance the next week and they haven’t been able to catch fire. As much as I think they’ll have put everything they have got into it, the players are the responsible ones.

“I think there will be massive changes at this club in the summer. I think that will involve the management team, there has to be a huge clearout in terms of players. For Rangers supporters it’s been a season to forget on just about every level. There is a level of excitement of what is to come and that is the main thing for Rangers fans. Now this game is out the way, they want it announced in terms of the investment and a new manager. Then they can look forward to next season which surely can’t be as bitterly as disappointing a campaign as this one.”

Brendan Rodgers backs Celtic star amid criticism

After a £9.5m move to return to the club after a loan from Norwich City last campaign, Idah has had his critics. For boss Rodgers, those sceptics are purely based on his transfer fee, as those criticisms are not something that reside within the walls of his Celtic dressing room. So far this campaign, the Republic of Ireland international has netted 18 times in 50 games, scoring 27 across 68 matches overall at the Hoops.

He said: “Adam doesn't get criticism from us, we know his qualities. This is his first full season here, he's only going to get better. He's a player for the big moments. He scores big goals, in big games. He will get better all the time. People are judging him on his price tag, but he doesn't set that. He's a real handful for us and has shown that at every level, he gets goals."