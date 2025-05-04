Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers and Celtic played out a 1-1 draw in their final Old Firm match of the season.

The Light Blues were on top against the champions for much of the first half. Nico Raskin thought he had headered interim manager Barry Ferguson and co ahead but VAR stepped in to award an offside and spare away blushes. This season has proven disappointing with no trophies for Rangers to pocket but they have raised their game in Europe and in the derby. Again, they showed signs of this perplexing nature when Cyriel Dessers struck before half time to put the hosts ahead.

VAR again intervened to Rangers’ detriment as after initially ruling it out for an offside, Adam Idah’s goal was given the green light to level Celtic up. A winner proved elusive for both sides and they were not able to get a first win at Ibrox in 90 minutes under Ferguson, while Celtic draw a line under successive derby losses. One week of matches is left before this league season is done. As per WhoScored, here’s how the Rangers and Celtic players rated at Ibrox.

Liam Kelly - 6.5/10

Made a good save in the first half to keep Celtic out. Not peppered and continues to hold down the number one fort ahead of Jack Butland.

James Tavernier - 7.5/10

Much is made about his battles with Daizen Maeda but held the Japanese winger down in this game. His impact was minimal, but he was spun once and that proved costly.

John Souttar - 6.8/10

A man Rangers will look to build their new era around. Strong and steady at the back albeit perhaps could have done a bit better at goal.

Leon Balogun - 7.3/10

Perhaps not someone Rangers should be relying upon so heavily at this stage but he is key at the moment. Provides strong athleticism and will rue his chance he missed in the first half. Made up moments later with a last ditch challenge.

Jefte - 6.9/10

Sometimes looks a little lost when it comes to the defensive side. Looked more alert over the halfway line.

Connor Barron - 6.9/10

Looked more at home in this fixture. Snapped into tackles against an impressive looking Celtic midfield and did not look out of place.

Nico Raskin - 7.5/10

The best player in blue by some distance and perhaps even the best player on the day full stop. Shackled Callum McGregor’s influence in the game and was at the centre of all the big battles. Unlucky not to score.

Mohamed Diomande - 7.5/10

Another in the midfield who can be happy with his day’s work. Put himself about and was always a passing option to build play. Subbed with cramp.

Vaclav Cerny - 6.6/10

Subbed just after the hour mark having looked like a dangerous threat. Was utterly raging when he came off, spotted by the cameras elbowing the dugout at Ibrox to bits.

Cyriel Dessers - 7/10

The enigma continues to be an enigma. For every fresh air swipe he takes. Dessers also sticks one in the net. Utterly perplexing.

Nedim Bajrami - 6.4/10

Pushed into the starting XI here amid criticisms of his impact in his first season at the club. Didn’t do a whole lot here before being hooked alongside Cerny.

Subs used: Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Danilo

Viljami Sinisalo - 6.5/10

Was targeted by debris during the game. Looked confident and commanding, make a couple of decent stops.

Anthony Ralston - 6.5/10

Just his sixth start of the Premiership season. Cramped up at the end and no wonder. Up and down the right all day.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 6.9/10

One or two ropey moments but otherwise strong performance at the back.

Liam Scales - 7.4/10

Had to be stronger in the challenge with Dessers as he put the team one behind. Fine outwith that and rated highly by the stats experts.

Greg Taylor - 6.1/10

Perhaps his last derby in a Celtic shirt if his contract is not renewed beyond the season. Managed to hold down the left hand side well. Rated as lowest starter in the game.

Callum McGregor - 6.5/10

Brought into a real fight with Nico Raskin who was more than a match for him. Game managed well the closer to full time it got.

Arne Engels - 6.6/10

One of the stars who struggled. Didn’t get a real grip of the game and Rodgers had seen enough by the hour mark.

Reo Hatate - 6.4/10

Quiet afternoon on a day where the Rangers midfield managed to get on top for portions of the game. A tad passive.

Daizen Maeda - 6.6/10

Not at it in the first half but was utilised a lot better in the second. Better decision making perhaps could have set up a winner for Johnny Kenny late on.

Adam Idah - 7.1/10

Another who wasn’t quite at it in a below par first half. Steadied himself and scored a key goal in the second half.

Kyogo Furuhashi - 6.3/10

Almost rolled in behind by Idah in the first half. Experience was only used for an hour.

Subs used: Paulo Bernardo, Yang, Jeffrey Schlupp, Johnny Kenny.