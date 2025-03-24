Leeds United and Rangers could soon have the same ownership in 49ers Enterprises.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One pundit reckons there’s Leeds United clues that suggest how long the next Rangers manager process could take.

49ers Enterprises already have the Elland Road side under their control and could bring the Premiership clubs into their stable. Talks are ongoing over 49ers Enterprises taking charge at Ibrox after years mainly spent chasing Celtic domestically, despite progress in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been keeping an eye on 49ers developments at Rangers. He reckons the drawn out process to get Daniel Farke in the door at his ex club shows how long it could take with the Light Blues.

Leeds United clue gives Rangers hint

He told the Inside Track: “With the takeover there, we know things are done right. You look at the money that has gone into Leeds United with the 49ers. Then you look at how long it took them to recruit Daniel Farke.

“It took nearly two months, maybe even more than two months to appoint Farke. They wanted to get the right man who fitted their system, their mould, their way of playing and the style of football they wanted. So I don’t think it’s a decision the Rangers board will necessarily rush into.”

Robinson has also pondered what the future could hold for interim boss Barry Ferguson: “My fellow pundits and co-workers laughed me out of the park when I said Barry Ferguson could get the job on a permanent basis. I said what if he wins the Old Firm and then he’s on an open-top bus parading the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look what he’s done so far, he’s re-lit the fire in those Rangers players and let them know and understand what it means to wear that shirt. They look like a team full of pride and passion, which they didn’t under Philippe Clement. The resilience they showed at home against Fenerbahce, the way they dug in and the spirit they showed, was repeated in the Celtic game.

“Barry Ferguson would not normally be on the list to become Rangers manager. Look at his managerial career – Blackpool, Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa. But he and all his backroom staff are Rangers through and through, it’s the pride and passion he’s got, the supporters get him and he gets the club. Are they going to end up in an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer situation like what he did at Man United, came in and did a great job so the club were forced to give him the job.

“In normal circumstances, he wouldn’t be given an interview, but look where he’s taken the club when he’s been given the opportunity. Has he put himself in the frame? Absolutely, he’s in pole position now.”

49ers investment plan

Having watched first-hand at the work they have been able to do at Leeds, Robinson is full of optimism for what the 49ers could achieve north of the border. He has made an exciting cash prediction that investment will be put into the right areas rather than a scattergun approach, opening up a more stable foundation for success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson added: “It’s a rebuild from the ground up at Rangers. Look at what the 49ers have done at Leeds. It’s been a very steady, sensible investment but there’s been more financial investment from Red Bull. They can bring in their business expertise, not just in football but in all sports, and the nous that brings to the boardroom.

“I don’t think Rangers could have had a better investor in all honestly. There’s somebody coming in with 49ers who will rebuild the club from the bottom up, and it will be structurally sound with the correct investment in the right places.”