The Rangers player’s long-term future is in doubt beyond the end of this season.

A Rangers legend insists the club must be looking into the possibility of signing a goalscoring star this summer transfer window.

Jorg Albertz made himself a hero in Govan over a five year spell between 1996-2001. The former midfielder packed a spell at Ibrox in between two spells at Hamburg and also played for the likes of Fortuna Dusseldorf and Greuther Furth in his native Germany. He has been keeping an eye on the club as Vaclav Cerny makes a telling impact.

On loan from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, the Czech international has netted 17 times and now debate is emerging over his long-term future. It’s now crunch time over whether or not Rangers pursue Cerny permanently in what would be a major summer move but their former midfielder says even just a hint of success could be enough of a bargaining chip to keep him.

How Rangers could keep Vaclav Cerny

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Albertz said: "I think Cerny has made a great impact, scoring important goals. He looks and feels comfortable within this Rangers. Maybe Wolfsburg will look at this and say: 'This is the way we want him now'. That a season Rangers has got him on this form and Wolfsburg will take him back. But, at the end of the day, he's got to have a say in what he wants to do.

"And, to be honest, if you come to Rangers and have a little hint of success and become popular, you will not want to play somewhere else. I came from Germany and fell in love with the club because of the support and success we every season. I loved to play in that atmosphere at home. And I loved the away games because everyone was against you.

"That's what you want as a footballer-and I think he loves it as well. Coming from a club like Wolfsburg to the history of Rangers? Wow, this is where you want to play. I can imagine him having that feeling.”

Rangers affordability question

The big question Rangers must answer according to the club hero is whether or not they can afford to make a move financially. Atmospheres like the one generated in knocking Fenerbahce out the Europa League could prove a tempting tonic to staying at Ibrox.

Albertz added: "What about that last European night against Fenerbahce? In my eyes, those players must want that experience every season of their careers. If you've got a player like him and you see how many goals he's got in him, then the club will be looking into getting this done as a permanent. Whether or not they can afford him, that’s not for me to judge.”