Rangers and Celtic both face Sunday exertions after their midweek of European woe provided dejection.

The Hoops face Motherwell at Parkhead as they look to remedy their shot-shy ways in front of goal, having drawn 0-0 with Hibs last time out in the Premiership, and then lost 2-0 to Braga. A controversially disallowed Kelechi Iheanacho strike proved vital as Braga netted either side of half time.

Rangers meanwhile scraped a 2-1 win versus Livingston in their last league outing but pressure is still firmly on head coach Russell Martin after Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Sturm Graz sparked more questions. Here are some of the latest headlines from a Rangers and Celtic perspective, including shock over the former’s Tottenham loanee and a Celtic man being backed after Saturday disappointment.

Mikey Moore at Rangers assessed

Ex Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has been left stunned over Mikey Moore’s early struggles at Ibrox. The winger is highly thought of at Spurs but has no goals and one assist over nine games since his season-long loan move. O’Hara asked a caller into talkSPORT “You got Mikey Moore. I mean, how’s Mikey Moore doing up there? He was on the bench today. I know. What’s going on with him?”

The caller responded with “To be honest, Jamie, he’s only had two good games, mate.” O’Hara was shocked over this after what he had heard coming out of Tottenham, adding: “You know, he’s the next big thing at Tottenham. I’m surprised.”

Another former Tottenham man, Rangers hero Alan Hutton, had provided his reasoning for the Ibrox difficulties last month. He said: “Obviously, I knew a lot about him from hearing things coming out of Tottenham. I watched him last season in Europe. I think he comes with a big reputation for one so young. He's just turned 18. I feel it was a good move for him to get that exposure, that experience at a big club where pressure is ultimately there to go and perform. When he plays, he wants to play with a real freedom. He wants to go and express himself. I just think that if Rangers were firing at this moment in time, it would be an ideal situation for him to come in and thrive and show his abilities. But they're not at that stage at this moment in time.”

Celtic loanee backed after Partick Thistle error

Mark Wilson has backed Celtic loanee Josh Clarke after the keeper’s weekend error proved key to Partick Thistle’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Logan Chalmers’ early first half put the Jags ahead but the side managed by the ex Celtic defender were pegged back where amid Storm Amy, the keeper dropped a cross and into the path of goalscorer Findlay Marshall.

Boss Wilson said: “It's a missed opportunity without a doubt. We were pretty deflated after that because we felt things just didn't click. We had a good start but took our foot off the gas at times, and Arbroath got a bit of a hold in the game.

"It's a mistake from Josh and he'll know that but we won't dig him out  the players know when they make an error. After that he made two or three top saves."