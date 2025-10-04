Russell Martin has spoken to be the media ahead of his side's match with Falkirk. | Getty Images

Rangers boss Russell Martin has claimed that the mentality of the player has been great in the build-up to his side’s game against Falkirk.The Light Blues are aiming to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since May when Barry Ferguson was still in the dugout on an interim basis.

Rangers earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Livingston to get off the mark for the new season but were unable to translate that into Europe in a 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz. Martin already faces an uncertain future at Ibrox just months into his tenure and desperately needs a victory this weekend to ease supporter concern.

Ahead of kick-off, he addressed the things he needed to solve from the mid-week defeat in what has been a quick turnaround. He told Sky Sports: “I think the stuff we didn’t like is a quick fix. When the ball goes dead we need to be more alive than we were. So yeah it’s really simple. It’s part of the process. We've discussed it in a team meeting and out on the grass.”

After the defeat in Austria, Martin expressed concerns about the mentality of the players which some supporters questioned as anything but a quick fix. When responding to this issue, he explained: “It depends how you define language. I meant about our mentality when the ball goes dead. We got hurt from a throw-in which was ours and a set piece. So we just need to be more alive and alert.The mentality of the players has been great, the spirit and togetherness. You saw that in the game, we really wanted to win and not just draw and on another day we score a few more goals. So not in terms of the mentality of the group as a whole, just those moments.”

Russell Martin addresses Max Aarons concerns

Summer signing Max Aarons, who played with Russell Martin briefly at Norwich City, admitted recently that the crowd was affecting him slightly after a tough start.

Reacting to this, Martin added: “If Max is saying that then he’s probably found that a bit himself. It’s probably the first team in his career he’s had to deal with that level of intensity and scrutiny, and for a lot of them. And you can either see a privilege or a bit of a problem. And we need to help people if they see it as problematic. We need to help them.”

Martin was later questioned on recruitment and the mentality of players coming into the club. He said: “I think you can do many things in a recruitment process but you can never know about someone fully until they step into the cauldron and live in that moment.

“I think obviously when you have players that have played 100 games at a top-level it can be easier to have some level of resilience. But it’s not the path we’ve gone down, we’ve gone for young hungry players that are desperate to be here and we’ve got to help them.”