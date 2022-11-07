Pundits disagree on future of Giovanni Van Bronckhorst after Rangers suffer defeat

The pressure is rising on Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst after the Gers fell seven points behind leaders Celtic following a pitiful showing in losing at St Johnstone.

The Saints picked up their first home win over Rangers in over 12 years on Sunday thanks to goals from James Brown and Nicky Clark and while skipper James Tavernier pulled one back for the visitors they couldn’t muster enough to come back and even take a point.

With performances not improving and poor results now being added to the equation domestically - their European nightmare had already won them the unwanted tag of the Champions’ League group stages’ worst ever side - Van Bronckhorst’s position in charge would appear to be in jeopardy, just short of a year since he took over from Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is coming under intense pressure.

Injuries have been part of the reason for their troubles this season, with a number of key players missing and now the Rangers hierarchy have a decision to make as to whether the Dutchman will be tasked with recruiting and rebuilding or will a new face be given the opportunity to turn things around.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Celtic player turned pundit Andy Walker appeared to suggest that Rangers may not be able to afford to sack Van Bronckhorst.

He admitted: “I think (Van Bronckhorst) is a clever guy, I think he’s a smart coach. There is a lot of nonsense coming out of Ibrox in so much as (it is said) this is the best squad Rangers have had over the last number of years. I don’t believe it for a second.

“And if Rangers can’t strengthen post-qualification for the Champions League then surely they are unable to afford to get rid of a manager and his backroom staff, get another manager in and give him funds to spend...”

However, ex-Rangers man Kris Boyd butted in to point out that when a decision is made on a manager, then the money is always found.

Rangers' Antonio Colak can't bear to look after another chance goes a-begging against St Johnstone (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Boyd went on to say that now that the jeers from the stands were getting louder, then it may well be too late for the boss.

He said: “Whenever it comes to that stage and it is the manager who goes, the club always find a way if they are going to change the manager. I think the problem Giovanni Van Bronckhorst faces at this moment in time is even when Rangers were winning, scraping by, everything was a grind, there was frustration from the fans.

“You have now dropped points at home to Livingstone, the Dundee one prior to Livingston they were booed off at half time and full time and now coming here today dropping more points. The frustration was already there, off the back of the European results, I don’t know how much longer it will go one for because once the fans start voicing their opinions, it’s very difficult to turn.”