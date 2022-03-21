Supporters continued to vent their frustrations as they launched toilet roll and tennis balls onto the pitch at Dens Park during Sunday’s Premiership match

Former Rangers striker Andy Little believes there is a ‘time and a place’ for fans to make their opinion heard against the club’s involvement in the Sydney Super Cup.

Light Blues supporters continued to vent their frustration at the Ibrox club’s decision to participate in a friendly tournament with Glasgow rivals Celtic down under later this year by staging another protest during Sunday’s match against Dundee.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banners and demonstrations have already taken place at previous Rangers games and yesterday’s Premiership clash at Dens Park had to be halted on THREE occasions as fans made their feelings clear once more.

Play was held up three times at Dens Park as Rangers supporters hurled toilet rolls and tennis balls into the goalmouth at the start of each half. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Within two minutes of kick-off, supporters launched toilet roll and tennis balls onto the pitch, forcing referee Bobby Madden to stop the match briefly while stewards cleared the mess.

Further tennis balls then covered the Dundee penalty area shortly after as the home side prepared to take a corner and early in the second half toilet roll again filled the penalty area, which Rangers were defending.

Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor was caught on camera expressing his anger over the stoppages in play, while centre-back Connor Goldson was pictured with arms outstretched towards the Gers fans.

Supporters also chanted “You can shove your Aussie friendly up you’re a***”, while a banner was unfurled which read: “You’ll jump into bed with Glasgow Celtic as TV cameras zoomed into managing director Stewart Robertson in the stand.

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst labelled the incidents ‘disruptive’ but understood the fans emotions.

He said: “Of course it’s disruptive because you want to play the game and we had three or four breaks because of the clearing up.

“It’s a disruption, but I know their emotions so they have to show them which is good to see, but you need to have the balance.”

Rangers' fans protest against the Old Firm friendly in Austrialia forcing the match against Dundee at Dens Park to be delayed. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Little, who retired from professional football at the tender age of 29 due to injury, was in agreement with the Dutchman, adding: “At one-nil down at half-time the manager said his piece about it at the end of the game.

“I think a few of you would have noticed Allan McGregor say his piece - albeit on the pitch. The players were disappointed.

“They don’t want to be disrupted at the start of the second half. They are trying to get a little bit of momentum and get back into the game.

“I understand that the fans want to make their opinions heard but I think there is a time and a place and ways to do it, and that wasn’t it.”

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd, who enjoyed two successful spells at Ibrox, called for a ‘solution’ to the matter.

He commented: “I think the Rangers fans have voiced their opinions - they’re not happy about it.

“It’s not what you want to see or hear but the fans are the main people at a football club. They want to be heard and as Gio says there is a way to do it.

“We don’t want to see games stop-start, but from the game, as a player you don’t want it. Allan McGregor was a little bit unhappy as well as you just want to get on with it.

The game is stopped as Rangers fan throw tennis balls onto the pitch to protest the Old Firm friendly in Australia during the match against Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“As a player, it needs to stop. You saw it with Celtic too at the start of the season. If that is how they want to voice their opinions then I don’t agree with it and we need to find a solution.”

The latest protest comes just days after the four-team tournament was placed in “serious doubt” due to ongoing issues behind the scenes.

Rangers supporters group Club 1875, who hold a significant shareholding in the club, had written directly to Stewart Robertson to voice their opinion but saw their approached blanked by Gers officials.

Jason Pine of Sky Sports New Zealand reported last week unresolved issues with organisers are escalating, throwing the whole event into doubt.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hearing football’s Sydney Super Cup may be in serious doubt.

“Unresolved issues with organiser escalating behind the scenes according to local sources. Launch may have been premature.”