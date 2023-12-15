Rangers 2000 Scottish Cup final starting XI vs Aberdeen: where are they now

A look back at the last cup final meeting between Rangers and Aberdeen at Hampden ahead of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final

Rangers and Aberdeen will lock horns in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden Park on Sunday - 23 years on from their previous cup final meeting.

Both sides will head to the National Stadium this weekend following impressive European victories on Thursday night, with the Light Blues reaching the last-16 of the Europa League after a 3-2 win over Real Betis, while Aberdeen defeated Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 at Pittodrie to round off their Europa Conference League campaign.

It will be the first cup final showdown between the two clubs since contesting the 2000 Scottish Cup Final - a match Rangers won 4-0 and spelled the end of goalkeeper Jim Leighton's Aberdeen career. Leighton sustained an injury after just two minutes and was unable to play on. With no back-up stopper on the substitutes bench, striker Robbie Winters took over the gloves for the Dons.

Rangers had beaten St Johnstone (2-0), Greenock Morton (1-0), Hearts (4-1) before thrashing second-tier Ayr United 7-0 in the semi-final. The Glasgow giants share a historic rivalry with Aberdeen and they went into the final looking to win a double after lifting the 1999/2000 Scottish Premier League title.

The Ibrox side opened the scoring after 35 minutes when Giovanni van Bronckhorst diverted Jorg Albertz's free-kick past stand-in keeper Winters. Second half goals from Tony Vidmar, Billy Dodds and Albertz helped Dick Advocaat's side to a comfortably victory.

It was the 29th time Rangers had won the Scottish Cup and ensured the Govan outfit became the first club in the world to have won 100 trophies. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the starting XI and substitutes who played a part in that memorable triumph:

1 . Rangers starting line-up vs Aberdeen: 2000 Scottish Cup Final Rangers celebrate winning the Scottish Cup Final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park after running out 4-0 winners

2 . GK - Stefan Klos Retired at the age of 36, and subsequently settled in Switzerland

3 . RB - Claudio Reyna The American resigned from his role as sporting director to take up the new position of technical advisor at MLS side Austin FC