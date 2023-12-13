The North Macedonian striker is at risk of missing the Hampden showpiece on Sunday through injury

Rangers have been handed a significant pre-Viaplay Cup Final boost as concerns over the fitness of Aberdeen top scorer Bojan Miovski were heightened further.

The Celtic-linked striker - valued at over £4.4million by the Pittodrie club - is facing a race to be passed fit to feature in Sunday's Hampden Park showpiece after raising a hamstring complaint.

The North Macedonian international played 77 minutes of last weekend's 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Hearts, in which he scored his 12th goal of the campaign to date, before flagging his issue to the Aberdeen medical staff.

Dons boss Barry Robson has yet to rule Miovski out of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. But with the North East side already missing out on qualification for the knockout stages and silverware at stake on Sunday, it's unlikely that Miovski will be risked against the Germans.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference on Wednesday, Robson said: “We are still waiting on Bojan. We will see how he is in the morning when he gets up. Hopefully nothing too serious but we will make a decision on him on Thursday.

“It’s a hamstring issue. We will try to give him every opportunity. It’s not a serious injury. It’s not going to hold him back long term. It’s hours and days rather than weeks so we will see how he is in the morning.

"We have a group of players who I believe in. We need to make sure we use as many players as we can in a squad."

Robson admits he is keen to ensure his players take care of business against 2022 Europa League winners first before thinking ahead to facing Rangers at the national stadium.