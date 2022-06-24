The Ibrox legend cast his thoughts on the new release, which featured an iconic checkerboard print on the front of the jersey.

Rangers have officially unveiled their new home kit for the 2022/23 season.

The Castore design features a retro-inspired checkerboard print on the front of the jersey and has been available to buy since 8am on Friday morning.

Fans were provided with a preview of the kit earlier this month after leaked images appeared online, which was apparently uploaded in error.

The new strip first appeared on the club’s megastore - organised by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct brand - and the top was retailing for £65 (short sleeve) and £70 (long sleeve).

The images were deleted within an hour of the strip being live online, with an error message stating that the website page does not exist.

However, many supporters had already caught a glimpse of the home jersey as pictures began to circulate on social media.

The top follows the classic Rangers’ home kits, with red, white and blue featured. The quote “Better Never Stops” is also present at the bottom of the top.

Rangers posted a promotional video of the kit last night, which said: “Introducing our 2022/23 home kit. Crafted from lightweight and high-stretch materials, it features a retro-inspired checkerboard print at the front of the shirt.”

Gers legend Graeme Souness was asked for his thoughts on the new jersey, similar to the one worn in the late 1980s when he joined the club as player/manager.

Speaking to Rangers TV, he said: “It obviously brought memories back. I think it’s quite unique.

“Some fabulous players wore that shirt and I just hope we can repeat that success because they were special times for me and this football club.

“I brought a lot of English players up here who didn’t get it (what it meant to wear the Rangers strip) but within a month they certainly got it.

“I had a bit of a say in what the strip was like this year. What was very important for me was the colour blue on it. It had to be the right shade of blue and tick the boxes of the history of this football club.

“I believe the old strip was a great selling shirt, I certainly didn’t have any complaits from the players.”