The latest headlines regarding 49ers’ potential purchase of Rangers football club

Rangers made unwanted history during their 1-1 draw with Celtic as they made it seven consecutive home games without a victory for the first time.

Barry Ferguson’s side stormed into the lead before half time after a goal from Cyriel Dessers to edge in front before the break in a game which was played at a frantic tempo despite both side’s league positions being already decided.

The Hoops came back into the contest for Adam Idah to deny the hosts a third consecutive victory against them in a game which showed home close Rangers can be to their bitter rivals on the big occasions while also lacking the consistency on a regular basis to provide any sort of real title push.

Watching on closely will be the soon-to-be new owners the 49ers group, who will have ambitions of changing the narrative around Glasgow and turning Rangers into the dominant team in the country once again. Ahead of the projected takeover, we take a look at the latest headlines and developments from Ibrox.

Nico Raskin to test 49ers ambition

Nico Raskin has been one of the best performers in Scottish football this season and one of the few standouts in what has been a dismal term for the Gers.

He’s played his way into the Belgium international set-up after a series of solid performances for the Light Blues and is understood to be attracting interest from Premier League side Aston Villa along with Leeds United, who are also owned by the 49ers.

Ultimately, the decision the 49ers make could act as a huge indication of their ambitions for the club and whether they will prioritise Rangers or their West Yorkshire counterparts.

Speaking on the Scottish Football Social Club former Light Blues defender Alan Hutton said the response from the 49ers to interest in Raskin could be very telling: “If somebody’s going to test the water [for Raskin], it’ll be interesting to see what they do because you’ll kind of get to know where their minds are at and what they’re planning for the future. Because you need these guys.

“Why would you try and build something and sell them on. I don’t think you have to do that at this moment in time.”

Ally McCoist makes brutal Rangers manager claim

The 49ers will face plenty of big decisions when they take the reins at Ibrox but arguably the most pivotal will be who they select as manager to lead the team into the 2025/26 season.

Ally McCoist, a Rangers icon, who has both played and managed the club, believes current interim boss Barry Ferguson should be considered for the post but suspects the new hierarchy will look to bring their own man in over the summer.

He told talkSPORT: “I think he’s done fine since coming in. I think the new people coming in will want their own man. Whether they keep Barry on, which is something to think about. But I think they’ll go in another direction. I might be wrong. But I think they’ll do that.

“I’m not sure Barry would fancy it right now to be brutally honest.”