Rangers-linked target Steven Alzate is weighing up several transfer option ahead of a January move - with Ibrox described as a 'possible destination' for the Brighton midfielder.

The Colombian international, who is accelerating his recovery from an ankle injury with a view to returning to competitive action later this month, has had an 'unstable' career in European football according to local outlet CanalCRN. They report the player is 'evaluating' a number of different options before deciding his next move.

It is believed the 25-year-old is wanted by clubs in the English Premier League and Belgium, while the Gers have also expressed an interest. He could follow in the footsteps of compatriot and former Light Blues talisman Alfredo Morelos in becoming just the second Colombian to join the Glasgow giants.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Alzate's uncertain future at the Amex Stadium following a beneficial loan spell at Standard Liege where he managed to gain valuable game time, scoring four goals in 42 appearances.

He has since returned to Brighton to step up his injury comeback but is unlikely to force his way into manager Roberto De Zerbi's plans in the short-term. That could potentially open the door to Rangers, who are one of the club leading the race for his signature.

Club Brugge have also been credited with an strong interest and Alzate might be lured to the Jupiler Pro League side due to the success rate of signing Colombian players who have gone on to leave their mark at the club in the past.

