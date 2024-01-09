Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers face stiff competition from two La Liga clubs in the race to sign on-loan Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate, according to reports.

Football insider claim the Ibrox side have been 'monitoring' the Colombian international's situation as manager Philippe Clement looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

London-born Alzate is currently in his second loan spell at Belgian outfit Standard Liege and has impressed during the last 18 months in the Jupiler Pro League. A creative midfield enforcer, the 25-year-old is working his way back to fitness from a recent ankle injury.

He has chipped in with one goal and two assists from 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is expected to return to competitive action within the next 10 days.

Alzate is entering the final six months of his contract at the Amex Stadium, but the English Premier League side hold the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months in order to prevent him from leaving the club on a free transfer. He has made 51 first-team appearances in total for Brighton and transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri reported the Seagulls 'tried to convince' Rangers to submit an offer. He added that Alzate's 'profile is not a priority yet' and that Emmanuel Dennis has been 'proposed to the club' but no official approach has been made.

Now Sevilla and Granada have entered the race for his signature. It is claimed both clubs are willing to offer the player an opportunity to test himself in Spanish top-flight.

He originally joined Philippe Clement’s former club Standard Liege on loan in the summer of 2022 and impressed in his first season in Belgium, notching three goals and five assists across all competitions. Alzate came through the ranks at Leyton Orient before joining Brighton as an 18-year-old in 2017.