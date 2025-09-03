The former AC Milan defender snubbed a loan bid from Dynamo Kiev on Deadline Day

It was a busy Transfer Deadline Day for Russell Martin as Rangers made two signings with just hours to spare in the window. Everton forward, Youssef Chermiti finalised his £8m Ibrox move, while Marseille centre back, Derek Cornelius joins the Govan side on loan.

With fourteen new additions this window, Martin has also had to offload a few players to balance the squad. The Royal Blues earned a combined total of around £20m for the departures of Hamza Igamane, Cyriel Dessers and Jefte.

Rangers centre back, Clinton Nsiala looked to be another player headed for the Ibrox exit door as Dynamo Kiev were interested in the young Frenchman, however he decided to stay in Glasgow. Despite the snub, there is still a chance Nsiala will be playing his football elsewhere this season.

Nsiala ‘could still move out on loan’ amid Belgian Pro League interest

Since Philippe Clement signed Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan last summer, the 21-year old has struggled to get first-team action in Govan. It was for this reason that it looked like a Dynamo Kiev loan move was likely, as it would be a chance for the young prospect to get some minutes under his belt.

However, Nsiala has decided that the Kiev move wasn’t right for him and to stay at Ibrox for now but according to the Rangers Review, a loan move is still on the cards. They say: “Dymano Kyiv were interested in the centre-back and had a loan offer on the table to take him to Ukraine.

“He was weighing up the opportunity as the deadline moved closer. The club were willing to sanction the temporary exit and accepted the bid but Rangers Review understands he decided it was not the best move for his career. The 21-year-old could still leave Ibrox on loan. He has interest from Belgium where he had previously been linked with Anderlecht, KV Mechelen and Zulte Waregem.”

Nsiala not part of Martin’s plans

If Nsiala felt that the Dynamo Kiev move was not right for his development then he is completely entitled to do that. However, with his lack of game-time, a loan move, where he can get minutes under his belt would be a wise option for the Frenchman.

Following the signings of Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius on loan, as well as Emmanuel Fernandez on a permanent deal, Russell Martin has made it clear he doesn’t believe any existing Rangers centre backs (with the exception of John Souttar) are part of his plans.

So far, Nsiala has made thirteen appearances for Rangers since he was signed by Clement. Notably, he was substituted after just 27 minutes of Barry Ferguson’s first game in charge of The Gers at Rugby Park. Kilmarnock were winning 2-0 after just 15 minutes in February’s clash, prompting the Rangers boss to take drastic measures. Following the change, Ferguson’s side came back to win the match 4-2.