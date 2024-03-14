Rangers ace reveals 'snub' driving him to break Ibrox record

Rangers captain James Tavernier is close to breaking another record for the club. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier has his eyes set on leading his side to another famous night at Ibrox as he closes in on becoming the club's all-time leading scorer in Europe.

Tavernier has an astonishing 20 goals for Rangers in European competitions and is just one behind Ibrox icon Ally McCoist's record of 21 as he prepares for another big Europa League night against Benfica in the last 16 of the competition tonight.

“I haven’t scored a European goal since we started the group stages so I am definitely due one. I will obviously try to do my defensive duties and help the team to keep a clean sheet, but if I can help the lads up top then I will definitely try to do that," said the Rangers man.

If the Englishman was to score the goal that takes him level with Rangers legend McCoist, the Gers legend will be in attendance to see it with the pundit offering analysis for broadcaster TNT Sports this evening. Asked earlier in the week for his ultimate Rangers starting XI, McCoist omitted the free-scoring defender - though Tavernier didn't offer a flicker of concern over the snub.

“There is certainly a lot of legends at the club and Ally has witnessed a lot of them. But it would be sweet (to become the all-time leading scorer in Europe for Rangers). I will just keep kicking on and going after the stats. But as long as we go through I will be happy," explained the Gers captain.

Pivotal in Rangers run to the final of the Europa League in 2022, the right back scored in every knockout round as they racked up night after night of famous evenings in Glasgow - and Tavernier is ready to recreate that spirit, beginning with tonight's last 16 clash with Benfica.

“That’s the thing about European football. It is always an open game so you really enjoy it. Especially at Ibrox. You saw what the atmosphere was like during the run to the final and what the fans can bring to the table. We will need that tomorrow night.

"But we have to give the fans a performance so they can get behind us. We are going to be on the front foot from the whistle and take the game to them" added the Rangers number 2.