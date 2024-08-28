Scott Wright (L) is expected to leave Rangers before the transfer deadline. | SNS Group

The winger will join Ben Davies at St Andrew's after he left Rangers on loan last week

Rangers winger Scott Wright is undergoing a medical ahead of putting pen to paper on permanent deal with English League One side Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old is poised to join former Ibrox team-mate Ben Davies at St Andrew’s after travelling south to the Midlands earlier today. He is expected to call time on his three-and-a-half year spell at Ibrox where he made 120 appearances and scored 20 goals without ever nailing down a regular place in the starting XI.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The former Aberdeen wide man was previously on the verge of departing the Light Blues for Turkish side Pendikspor last summer after flying out to hold talks with club officials. An agreement had been reached between both parties for a fee of £500,000, but he performed a dramatic U-turn which saw the deal collapse at the final stages in order to remain and fight for his place in the team.

GlasgowWorld understands Wright will NOT come cheap with Rangers demanding a price tag of around £1.5m for the player, who only has one year remaining on his current deal in Govan. He was heavily linked with EFL Championship sides Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End last year, with the Gers reportedly knocking back two separate bids for him.

Birmingham, who were relegated from the second tier last term, and gearing their squad up for a title assault this season as they look to bounce straight back up at the first time of asking. And Wright would become manager Chris Davies’ 14th summer capture in what has been a busy window of comings and goings for the Blues, with 11 players heading out the door.

Ange Postecoglou’s former Celtic assistant has been tapping into the Scottish market, having already snapped up full-back Alex Cochrane from Hearts, young Scottish midfielder Marc Leonard and more recently Davies on a season-long loan. Wright’s signing would be viewed as an astute piece of business by Birmingham and would ensure Gers boss Philippe Clement gets another player off the club’s wage bill.

Rangers are stepping up their efforts to move on other unwanted players and replace them with added quality before Friday’s deadline, with Todd Cantwell in discussions over a potential move to Blackburn Rovers, while strong interest remains in Ianis Hagi, Alex Lowry and Leon King.