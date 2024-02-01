Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers defender Adam Devine has completed a deadline day loan move to Premiership rivals Motherwell.

The 20-year-old was believed to be the subject of interest from Kilmarnock, but it was ultimately the Steelmen who successfully secured the player’s signature until the end of the season, as reported by The Herald. Devine will see the move as the perfect opportunity to showcase his potential in the Scottish Premiership after limited first team opportunities at Ibrox.

The Scotland U21 defender made his debut for Rangers in the 2021/22 season under Giovanni Van Bronkhorst and briefly had a six game spell in the first team last season under Michael Beale when he deputised for the injured James Tavernier. This campaign has been much more frustrating for Devine and he has played a combined total of just nine minutes of first team football which came in a League Cup tie against Morton.

Devine’s arrival comes just weeks after the news of an injury to Celtic loanee Adam Montgomery - who is set to miss an estimated three months of action for Motherwell after sustaining an hamstring injury just days after his transfer to Fir Park. The signing of Devine will come as a small consolation to the Well after the club lost out to Killie in their bid to bring Kevin van Veen back to the club.

Motherwell are not the only ones to suffer transfer heartbreak on deadline day and another player who has suffered misfortune tonight is former Rangers title hero Ryan Kent. The former title winner was expected to complete a loan transfer to Italian giants Lazio this evening after a nightmare six months with Fenerbahce.