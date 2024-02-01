Two Premiership clubs 'reach agreement' for Rangers linked striker

Netherlands sensation Kevin van Veen must decide between St Mirren and Kilmarnock after both clubs agreed a loan deal with Groningen.

The striker bagged 29 goals for Motherwell last season before joining Groningen, who play in the Dutch second tier. But he is understood to be unsettled in his home country, with Van Veen’s girlfriend, from Scotland, expecting a baby.

Steelmen boss Stuart Kettlewell admitted finances would likely prevent any potential return to Fir Park. There were also suggestions in recent weeks that Rangers were considering a move for the former Well star.

"Would I want a top-quality striker at the club?" Kettlewell said a fortnight ago. "Of course I would. Somebody whose last act in the Scottish game (Van Veen) was to score his 29th goal, then you would love that person at your club, I make no secrets about that.

"Everybody would love to see him back in the Scottish game but, in simple terms, all of this comes down to money, again. If there was an option there, then there would be a lot to talk about in terms of what the financial package would look like and whether Motherwell could afford that.

"I would love to have kept him in the summer, no question about that. But very simply my relationship stays with Kev, and I'm sure it will for a period of time, whether that becomes an option for Motherwell or not, there would need to be an awful lot of water that would need to go under the bridge to see if that was an option.”

Fresh claims suggest St Mirren and Kilmarnock are closing in on sensationally bringing him back to the Premiership. Dutch outlet RTV Noord are reporting that Both Scottish outfits have agreed deals until the end of the season.