Wilson defended the club’s summer recruitment policy after only one of seven new players hit the ground running.

Under-fire Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is confident the playing squad Michael Beale has inherited are good enough to turn their current predicament around.

Wilson attracted plenty of criticism from a number of disgruntled shareholders over the club’s summer recruitment during yesterday’s AGM at the Clyde Auditorium as he shared fans disappointment with recent performances and results which has severely affected their European and domestic form so far this season.

On the back of a dismal Champions League group stage campaign, Rangers have fallen nine points behind reigning champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race to leave them facing a significant uphill battle during the second half of the season.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson arrives for the Rangers AGM at the Clyde Auditorium, on December 06, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

However, Wilson, along with new manager Beale who was given a warm reception as he was introduced, remains convinced the players at the Englishman’s disposal will turn a corner as he launched a strong defence of their signing policy.

He said: “I think when you sit second in the league at Rangers you are always going to be disappointed with the return from the whole squad, rather than focusing on the seven players who came in the summer. Whether it’s me as sporting director or Michael Beale in the seat he sits in, you are always going to be disappointed in the return we’ve got, there’s no question about that.

“However, we have a lot of belief in this squad and Michael touched on that before. He also used a word that is really important to us - identity - and making sure we have a team that represents our shareholders and our supporters proudly on the pitch every single week. At this moment, of course we’re not happy with the return.

“We definitely feel some of the players have made a fantastic return for us, while others haven’t made a strong enough return yet. It’s up to all of us inside the club, led by Michael on the pitch every day, to get the best out of this squad that we possibly can. We certainly believe there is more to come from them.”

Wilson also proceeded to address shareholders growing concerns surrounding the club’s lengthy injury list, which left recently departed boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst without 11 first-team players prior to the World Cup break.

Rangers' Connor Goldson goes down in agony during the Liverpool match.

He added: “The injury situation has been a concern to Gio, to myself and to our medical team. It was widely predicted before this season, and it was something managers up and down the Premier League were discussing at every single press conference. Particularly clubs who play in Europe and with players involved in international football.

“It was predicted that before this World Cup there would be more injuries than ever before. There’s no doubt we’ve experienced that here at Rangers, with a mixture of injuries that have happened during the season and long-term injuries, like Ianis Hagi’s which happened last season.

