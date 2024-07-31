Robin Propper of FC Twente is on his way to Rangers | Getty Images

The centre-back looks set to become Philippe Clement's ninth addition of the summer window

Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal to sign FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper - with the centre-back now set to undergo a medical ahead of finalising a move to Glasgow.

Ibrox boss Philippe Clement and recruit chief Nils Koppen have stepped up his search for defensive reinforcements over the last 24 hours after selling mainstay Connor Goldson to Cypriot side Aris Limassol and Pröpper - younger brother of former Dutch international and Brighton star Davy Pröpper - has been swiftly identified as a suitable replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old made 39 appearances for the Dutch outfit across all competitions last season, helping them achieve a third-place finish in the Eredivisie behind champions PSV Eindhoven and runners-up Feyenoord. If all the relevant formalities are completed, he will become Rangers’ ninth signing of the summer window.

Loading....

This follows the arrival of Oscar Cortes, Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny, while Mohamed Diomande’s loan deal has been made permanent. Several players have headed in the opposite direction with Goldson joining Sam Lammers and Robby McCrorie in recently leaving the club.

It is the second time in quick succession the Gers have conducted transfer business with Twente after allowing forward Lammers to join them for an initial fee of £2.5million last week. Pröpper made the move to De Grolsch Veste three years ago from Heracles Almelo and has gone on to play 115 times for club, scoring 11 goals in the process. He spent time in the youth academies at Vitesse Arnhem and De Graafschap where he made his senior breakthrough back in 2012.