Alex McLeish has shared his thoughts on the Rangers managerial hunt | AFP via Getty Images

The headlines from Celtic and Rangers as the Ibrox managerial hunt continues

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish believes a player that he once signed for the Ibrox club in 2002 has the characteristics and personality to be a good replacement for Russell Martin in the managerial hotseat.

The Light Blues, who only managed one win in seven league matches before parting company with Martin, have reportedly expressed a strong interest in Kevin Muscat due to his stellar record in Asian football.

"Musky will know what’s needed having been there and done it,” explained McLeish.

He added in an interview with the Scottish Sun: "Being at the club would have been good for his education of Glasgow Rangers. "I know there are a number of people being talked about as contenders. But Musky is definitely someone with the character and personality to do a good job."

Kevin Muscat’s managerial career so far

Kevin Muscat leads the race to become Rangers manager and return to Ibrox for the first time since departing in 2003.

During his one season as a player, he won the treble and featured 29 times across all competitions before moving back to English football to join Millwall, who were managed by Dennis Wise at the time. Muscat’s retirement from playing football came in 2011 but he wasted little time before venturing into the coaching world - working with Melbourne Victory and eventually becoming a coaching protege to Ange Postecoglou.

He replaced Postecoglou at Melbourne after his decision to join the Australian national team, and led them to three A League titles and one cup over the course of a successful six-year tenure. A short and unsuccessful six-game stint at Belgian side Sint-Truidense followed before he again followed in Postecoglou’s footsteps by taking on the top job at Yokohama F. Marinos and winning the J League title.

Muscat has been in charge of Shanghai Port in China since December 2023 and has won the league and cup double since arriving while also reaching the final of the Super Cup. His side are currently in the final furlong of their season and are involved in a title race with four games remaining of the campaign.

Celtic ace could link up with former Chelsea boss

Former Chelsea and West Ham boss Graham Potter wants to make a swift return to management and has expressed an interest in the Sweden vacancy following Jon Dahl Tomasson’s dismissal.

"I'm actually in Sweden right now, in my house in Sweden," Potter told Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen (via BBC Sport).

"I'm between jobs and just left the Premier League.I'm open to anything, really, where I feel I can help. The job as head coach of the Swedish national team is fantastic. I have feelings for Sweden. I love the country and I love Swedish football. I have a lot to be grateful for towards Swedish football.So yes, it would be a fantastic opportunity for me, obviously."

Sweden currently sit bottom of their qualifying group despite seemingly having a golden generation of talent at their disposal with the likes of Anthony Elanga, Victor Gyokeres and British record transfer holder Alexander Isak.

Their squad also regularly feature new Celtic signing Benjamin Nygren. He has six caps for Sweden and has scored twice. However, he has only appeared twice in this qualification campaign and was benched for recent defeats against Switzerland and Kosovo has his hopes of playing in the 2026 World Cup continue to fade.