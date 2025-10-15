Rangers are aiming to hire a Russell Martin replacement in the near future | Getty Images/ Canva

Rangers are searching for a manager to rejuvenate their season after a terrible start

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers remain on the hunt for their next manager after parting ways with Russell Martin less than 10 games into the new league season.

Steven Gerrard, a fan favourite from his last stint at Ibrox, has ruled himself out of the running to make a sentimental return to Glasgow, leaving the club scouring the market for someone different to try and restore the Light Blues to it’s former glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any announcement of a replacement for the sacked Russell Martin is unlikely to come in the next 24 hours but it’s is suspected that a number of names are in advanced talks with the club, including ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

Rohl worked wonders at Hillsborough to steer the club to a great escape in the 2023/24 season despite unrest at boardroom level, and subsequently led the club to a very respectable 12th place finish despite having limited funds at his disposal compared to many of the team’s Championship rivals.

Danny Rohl to Rangers divides opinion at boardroom level

Rangers have held preliminary talks with Danny Rohl over the vacant managerial role but are yet to decide on whether the German has the credentials to move onto the next stage of the interview process.

The bookmakers have made the 36-year-old a frontrunner for the vacancy in recent days, with several senior members of the boardroom already convinced he’s the perfect candidate to lead the team forward. However, Record Sport adds that the board haven’t yet reached a unanimous verdict on Rohl’s suitability, with others holding qualms about his ability to manage a team of Rangers’ status and expectation at such an early stage of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not saying he’s not a good manager. I have heard that he is, but it’s kind of rinse and repeat and I don’t think the Rangers fans want that,” said Billy Dodds.

“I think it’s huge that the hierarchy at Rangers take the fans into account this time. You could rattle out who is left - Derek McInnes and Kevin Muscat, and you could even throw in Barry (Ferguson).

“I didn’t want to mention Barry because people would think I am punting him, and I don’t want to do that. But you have to listen to the fans in this one, when you go down that route., that Championship route, again after what’s happened.”

Kevin Muscat emerges as ‘serious’ candidate

Kevin Muscat, who played for Rangers in the 2002/03 season, is thought to be a serious contender to replace Russell Martin at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tough-tackling former Aussie international learned his trade under Ange Postecoglou before venturing into management himself in 2013: working at Melbourne Victory, Sint-Truidense and Yokohama F. Marinos. He’s currently in charge of Shanghai Port F.C, who he managed to a league and cup double in 2024 out in China.

His team are top of the table and currently involved in a thrilling title race with four games to go in their league season which ends at the end of next month. Sun Sport understands this has complicated the negotiation process but adds that the hierarchy ‘admire’ him based on his managerial career so far even if he’s not immediately available.

Chairman Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe are desperate to get the right name in the building but don’t want to rush into a decision after seeing Martin’s tenure end in disappointment.