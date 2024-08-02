Scott McKenna remains on the lookout for a new club | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

The Scotland international has spent the summer in contract limbo after leaving Nottingham Forest

Free agent Scott McKenna has reportedly held 'positive talks' with an ambitious English Championship side as he closes in on finding himself a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a transfer swoop for the Scotland international as they look to add to their homegrown quota for European competition this term.

The former Aberdeen defender has spent most of the summer in contract limbo after being leaving Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract last season. The 27-year-old, who was frozen out of the first-team picture at the City Ground and banished from training alongside former Ibrox man Joe Worrall, was part of Steve Clarke’s squad at the Euros in Germany.

McKenna spent the second half of last season on loan at FC Copenhagen, which included an appearance in the Champions League against Manchester City. The Danish outfit opted against making a permanent move for him last month, with the club’s sporting director Sune Smith-Nielsen recently addressing their stance on the player.

He commented: “From July 1, Scott McKenna no longer had an agreement with us, so he is in a situation where he has to find a new club. In principle, it could be many clubs. Will he be back at FC Copenhagen? I cannot comment on that at this time. The squad is not fully in place yet, but we think we have got off to a really good start and have made these three signings so far, which were important to us. Several things will happen in this transfer window.”

Now, McKenna could finally be nearing the end of his search to find a new employer with Hull City believed to be hopeful of striking a deal after “positive” discussions took place, according to Hull Live. They report a bid has been launched to sign the commanding left-sided centre half, who was previously thought to be outwith the Tigers financial reach.

Hull are on the lookout for a suitable replacement for Jacon Greaves, who left the MKM Stadium earlier this summer to join English top-tier new boys Ipswich Town. And with boss Tim Walter feeling his side remains short of cover in the central defensive area with only Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin as senior figures within the squad, the experienced 37-time capped Scotland star is the man he wants to fill that void.

It comes after McKenna admitted he would be willing to return to Scotland when quizzed on a potential move to one of Glasgow’s big two clubs ahead of the Euros. He stated at the time: “I am open to anything. I would never rule anything out. But in terms of the speculation, that’s all it’s ever been. It has never really gone any further than that, and until there is anything that’s more than that I don’t really have anything to think about.

“It is just natural when you have got teams the size of Celtic and Rangers. I know a lot of people who support both teams, so it is going to happen, they are going to question you. But there is nothing to tell." Rangers are now unlikely to pursue their interest in McKenna, with Philippe Clement looking elsewhere for a left-sided stopper after snapping up FC Twente skipper Robin Propper on Thursday. However, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could still attempt to hijack McKenna’s rumoured switch to Hull over the coming weeks.