Lee Wallace of Rangers holds the trophy during the Petrofac Training Cup Final in 2016 | Getty Images

The former Ibrox captain has returned to one of his old clubs after landing a major new job role

Former Rangers and Hearts captain Lee Wallace has made a surprise return to Tynecastle after being offered a new coaching role within the club’s academy set-up - 13 years on from departing as a player.

The Jambos academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the Tynecastle outfit back in 2004 and featured 193 times in maroon, now heads back to the club where he kick-started his career. He has been appointed as assistant coach of Hearts’ under-18s side.

Wallace made the move to Ibrox in the summer of 2011 for a seven-figure fee, spending eight years in Govan before heading down south to Queens Park Rangers. He spent three seasons at Loftus Road before announcing his retirement from professional football in September 2022, aged 35.

Capped 10 times by Scotland, Wallace skippered the Gers between 2015 and 2018 before handing over the armband to current captain James Tavernier. He was a firm favourite among the Light Blues fanbase, remaining committed to the club after they entered administration and plunged down the leagues.

However, his final year in Glasgow quickly turned sour after he and fellow veteran Kenny Miller were suspended and fined four weeks’ wages by the club after becoming embroiled in a bitter dispute following a dressing-room bust-up with then interim manager Graeme Murty. SPFL bosses later ruled in favour of both players against Rangers during a tribunal over the disciplinary action.

Hearts academy director Andy Webster told the club’s official website: “I first got back in touch with Lee around August last year. We had a very in-depth discussion around his coaching journey and also his learning to date. At that time, Lee's UEFA B licence had elapsed, but I could see and feel from our initial chat the passion he had for coaching.

“Emma Hunter very kindly agreed to allow Lee to volunteer within our girls’ academy to pass on his knowledge and expertise, whilst allowing Lee to revalidate his coaching licence. From there an opportunity arose in the boys’ academy to join Steven Hamilton with the U16s group. Lee's enthusiasm for developing the players was clear to see from the outset.

“The group benefited from this, which along with other staff, helped a large number of the players earn full time professional contracts. With the re-structuring in the professional phase, an opportunity came up to assist David McNeil with the boys U18s.

“Lee interviewed very well and along with his time already spent in the academy, was offered the full-time position. In the short period of time, himself and David, along with Donald Park, have been working with the group, the younger U18s have integrated seamlessly into the full-time environment and the older players are able to benefit form a very high level of coaching. I have no doubt all the group will benefit from Lee's passion and enthusiasm for developing young players and I am excited to see this over the coming months and years.”