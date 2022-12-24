Both Rangers and Celtic are set to offer two of their key players new contracts ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s almost Christmas - can Rangers and Celtic give their fans a reason to celebrate before the big day? With two contract renewals potentially on the horizon, it could be a season of good cheer for football fans in Glasgow.

Rangers are keen to keep a veteran midfielder at the club, according to reports. Gers boss Michael Beale recently heaped praise on him in an interview, but refused to divulge his true intent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Celtic starlet has been linked with a move away from Celtic Park in the past few weeks. In an effort to keep him, the Celts are set to re-open contract talks.

Michael Beale keen to keep Scott Arfield at Ibrox

Michael Beale has sung the praises of Scott Arfield in a recent interview - however, he gave nothing away regarding the future of Arfield’s contract. The 34-year-old’s deal at Rangers expires in the summer.

In the interview, Beale said (from Rangers News): “Firstly, he’s an outstanding person, super optimistic with that lovely bright face and everything about him is super positive. Listen, he’s chomping at the bit to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He knows I trust him, he knows in this building right now he’s super important to me and the rest of the squad. What will happen in the future, let’s see.

“I think, just to draw a line under the thing with the contract is form is going to play a big part. Health and form are going to play a big part in the decisions we make between now and the end of the season and also what we can do in the market and who’s available.”

Celtic resume contract talks with Liel Abada

Liel Abada has been linked with a move away from Celtic to Southampton recently. However, the Bhoys’ hierarchy are hoping they can keep him on their books, according to 67HailHail.

Advertisement