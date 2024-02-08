Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bojan Miovski welcomes links to Celtic and Rangers - but all he cares about is Aberdeen.

The North Macedonian striker is in fine form and his most recent goals against either side of the Old Firm has peaked interest in him. Former Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis tipped him as £8m plus add-ons worthy player after he shrugged off Connor Goldson and finished with aplomb during the 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Tuesday.

He was linked with Celtic in the January transfer window while English Championship side Southampton were also said to be keen. But speaking to a Serbian magazine, Miovski only has time for those in red.

The striker said: "I'm playing the best season of my career at Aberdeen and I'm enjoying football. I like Scotland.

"It has a great passion for football. People love the club, they are with us everywhere. I like Scottish football because it is played very quickly and all the time the balls are put forward towards us strikers.

"The game is played with a lot of contact, but it's direct and I love seeing this much action in the penalty box.

"I am happy to be linked with clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Southampton because that means I'm making progress. I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen.

"I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. What the future will bring?...I don't know. Now I am focused only on my club and that is my goal, to be as good as possible.

"Aberdeen are in the top three clubs in Scotland. Celtic and Rangers are one thing, Aberdeen is another - our club signs young players for less money and gives everyone a chance.