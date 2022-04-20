Both clubs will clash in the Hampden Park showpiece on May 21

Rangers and Hearts are set to receive a 50-50 ticket allocation split for their Scottish Cup Final meeting at Hampden Park next month.

The Tynecastle Park outfit, who edged out Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday to book a return trip to the national stadium, announced ticket details earlier today for the May 21 showpiece.

Rangers mounted a stunning comeback to beat Celtic 2-1 after extra-time, which has led supporters of both clubs to begin planning their journeys.

GlasgowWorld understands both clubs have been given an even split of tickets, with prices ranging from £10 to £40.

Meanwhile, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has urged his former club to keep up their pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title after big Scottish Cup semi-final statement.

The ex-Scotland international was impressed with the way Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side ran themselves into the ground to see off Braga in the Europa League and then Celtic four days laters in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He admitted: “Rangers faced a defining week. Had they been beaten in both of those games, the season was done.

“But it is the opposite and it can kick Rangers on now. They know the league is going to be difficult but I’m sure they will keep going until the end.

“The semi-final was an absolutely massive result. The team went into the game under huge pressure after back-to-back defeats against Celtic and they needed a big performance.

“I think they got that, so I am looking forward to the Scottish Cup Final and you never know what can happen in the league.

James Tavernier and Steven Davis celebrate during Rangers' Scottish Cup win over Celtic.

“After Sunday’s result, there are still five games left and it is up to them to go and put down a marker.

“Celtic have to go and get it over the line. If they do slip up, and remember it is games against the other top teams in the league so there are going to be no easy ones, Rangers are now going to be chasing them all of the way.

“All of Rangers players are judged on what you win. You have to win and get silverware.