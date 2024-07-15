Rangers supporters unveil a mosaque displaying the club crest | Getty Images

The Light Blues have confirmed they will start the 2024/25 season at the National Stadium.

Rangers have announced a deal has been reached with the Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) for the use of Hampden Park while ongoing works to Ibrox Stadium are undertaken.

Philippe Clement’s side will move into their temporary home at the national stadium next month after delays to construction work on the Copland Road Stand meant their historic home venue will not be available to host the club’s early season fixtures. The late arrival of steel shipments from Asia forced chairman John Bennett to seek a temporary solution, with discussions held with Scottish Rugby Union officials over the potential availability of Murrayfield Stadium.

However, it has now been confirmed that Hampden has come to the Light Blues rescue after an agreement was struck with the SFA and SPFL. In addition to their Premiership fixtures, the Gers also face Champions League qualifiers during a busy opening month of the campaign.

A statement released by the SFA read: “The Scottish FA and SPFL have today approved Rangers FC’s request to host the club’s home matches at Hampden Park, due to ongoing works at Ibrox Stadium. The arrangement includes the club’s home matches up to Scotland’s UEFA Nations League fixture at home to Poland on September 5 and the SPFL Board has approved Rangers playing such matches away from their own Registered Ground.

“As part of the agreement, Rangers have committed to fund an accelerated pitch growth programme to ensure the Hampden surface is ready for the club’s first home game. The SPFL have confirmed that due to the Rangers v Motherwell match in the William Hill Premiership now taking place at Hampden Park on Saturday 10 August, it has been agreed with Queen’s Park that their match against Livingston in the William Hill Championship, to be played at the City Stadium, has been moved to Friday 9 August.”

Rangers released their own statement confirming the news. It read: “Rangers confirm agreement has been finalised with both the Scottish FA and SPFL for the use of Hampden Park for the club’s home fixtures in the early part of the 2024/25 season. Further to last week’s update, the club is continuing work at pace on detailed plans for the transition to the National Stadium.

“While the Ask Rangers site seeks to address immediate questions, further information will be delivered to our season ticket holders and seasonal hospitality clients as we progress the situation. At this stage, the club can announce our William Hill Scottish Premiership matches with Motherwell on Saturday, 10 August and Ross County on Saturday 24 August will be played at Hampden, with both matches kicking-off at 3pm.

“With draws still to be made for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and potential play-off round, plus a potential home tie in the Premier Sports Cup, the club will communicate news on dates and kick-off times for them once the information is confirmed. The club is continuing to work tirelessly on the Copland Stand project at Ibrox to complete that as soon as possible. As soon as the club can provide a definitive update on matches returning to our home, it will do so.

“Rangers again puts on record its thanks to the Scottish FA and the SPFL for their considerable work in reaching this solution. Above all, the club thanks our supporters for their ongoing patience and understanding as we deal with this challenge.”