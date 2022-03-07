Loud jeers could be heard from sections of the home support as Alfredo Morelos was replaced by the Jamaican international after 78 minutes

Kemar Roofe replaces Alfredo Morelos shortly before scoring the winner. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Rangers striker Andrew Little believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst was right to bring on Kemar Roofe as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos during the latter stages of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

The Light Blues manager has received criticism in recent weeks over his lack of changes amidst a busy period of fixtures.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with the match still goalless after 78 minutes, loud jeers rang out from large sections of the home support inside Ibrox when talisman Morelos was brought off.

Kemar Roofe celebrates after scoring Rangers' winner against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It proved an inspired substitution by Van Bronckhorst as Roofe scored with his first touch of the ball in the 81st minute to secure a massive three points in the Premiership title race.

Little, who played for Rangers between 2008-2014, was thrilled the move paid off as he praised the Dutchman bold decision.

He told Sky Sports: “I heard the boos and it’s disappointing. Rangers fans deserve a lot of credit and normally they are right behind the manager.

“Justice was done and it was a great decision by the manager in the end up because Kemar Roofe is Mr Reliable and came up with the goal.

“Maybe the fans wanted to see both Morelos and Roofe on the pitch at the same time but it was a brave decision.

“Four substitutions when he was getting criticism for not making enough but you can’t say much about it because they got the three points.

“I think Rangers fans just want to see more in front of goal. It was the 70th minute before Rangers had a shot on target. At Ibrox when it’s a big day like it was, it’s not good enough.”

Supporters revelled in the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations, displaying colourful banners and flags as both teams emerged from the tunnel pre-match.

Rangers celebrate 150th birthday with a fan display before kick-off against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

With eight league games, including two Old Firm derbies still to be played out, Little has urged Rangers fans to continue giving their vocal backing to Van Bronckhorst and the playing squad in their bid for back-to-back titles.

He added: “The atmosphere on Saturday was tremendous but I think it was nerves and tension and 78 minutes into the game when that sub was made I think Rangers fans just wanted to see both striker on the pitch but it was a good decision.

“The club and manager need the fans to stay right behind them.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have announced a new date for the rescheduled Old Firm ‘B’ team derby, which was postponed last year.

Both colts sides’ were due to clash at Ibrox on December 31st before Covid restrictions halted supporters from attending.

Club officials opted to push back the fixture in order to give their youngsters an opportunity to experience playing in front of a bumper crowd.

Rangers welcome Hibs to Ibrox on Wednesday just three days after hammering Hearts 5-0 at the same venue. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Ibrox club have confirmed their Lowland League encounter will take place on March 19, with initial tickets and hospitality packages remaining valid.

A statement on the Rangers official website said: “Rangers can confirm the Old Firm B Team Lowland League fixture, initially scheduled for 31 December last year at Ibrox, has been rescheduled for Saturday, 19 March with a 1pm kick-off.