The 30-year-old shot-stopper has penned a deal with the Light Blues until 2027

Rangers have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper, who has been capped nine times by England, arrives on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Selhurst Park and becomes the Ibrox club’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Butland brings significant Premier League experience to Michael Beale’s side after spending last season on loan at Manchester United as understudy to David de Gea. He is expected to compete for the No.1 jersey with Robby McCrorie going forward after passing his medical on Monday.

Starting his career at Birmingham City, Butland moved to Stoke City in 2013 and made over 150 appearances for the Potters across a seven-year spell which saw him earn the club’s Player of the Year award in both the 2015/16 and 2018/19 campaigns for his impressive performances between the sticks.

He would gain international recognition and became England’s youngest ever international goalkeeper after making his debut as a 19-year-old against Italy. He joined Palace in 2020, before a stint at Old Trafford where he helped Erik ten Hag’s side lift the Carabao Cup, reach the FA Cup final, and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Commenting on his decision to join Rangers , Butland told the club’s official website:“I’m over the moon. The club speaks for itself. No matter where you are in football, you know about Rangers Football Club. This is a huge opportunity for me, and I’m delighted to be here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel great and motivated at the age that I am, and I feel excited at what the future holds. Doing that at a club that is equally as passionate about winning and being at the top was huge for me.

“It’s an important summer for the club and we need to get off to a good start. Getting the work done early is hugely important, so that we’re settled and raring to go when we come back in.”

Jack Butland spent last season on loan at Manchester United

Manager, Michael Beale stated: “I am delighted that we have recruited Jack. It was clear from our first meeting that we have a strong alignment on football and his development moving forward.

“At 30, he is coming into the prime years of his career having already amassed huge experience with 300 appearances in senior football, including almost 90 in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In addition, he has played for England at every level, including nine caps for the senior team and five for the Great Britain Olympic team.