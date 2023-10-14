The Ibrox club have narrowed down their managerial search to two candidates

Rangers will continue to hold discussions with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat over the weekend as the Ibrox board close in on appointing their new permanent manager.

The Light Blues have been searching for Michael Beale’s successor after parting ways with the Londoner almost a fortnight ago following the 3-1 Scottish Premiership defeat at home to Aberdeen.

CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett have led the club’s recruitment process, helped by club legend Graeme Souness. They held extensive interviews with four candidates in London earlier this week and that shortlist is understood to have been whittled down to two main contenders - Clement and Muscat.

According to the Rangers Review, talks with the pair are set to continue over the next 48 hours before a final decision is made. The new boss will take charge of their first home match against Hibernian on Saturday, October 21.

GlasgowWorld told you last week that former Everton manager Frank Lampard had been ruled out of the running after speaking with Gers officials. AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen and former AFC Bournemouth gaffer Scott Parker were also touted for the position.

It is understood ex-Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner also threw his hat into the ring late on and made it clear he would be interested in the vacant post, but he has been overlooked by the club.

Belgian coach Clement - formerly of Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, and Yokohama F. Marinos boss Muscat are the two who have reached the final stages of the process, with Bisgrove and Bennett taking their time to consider all their options to ensure they avoid another premature exit.

Clement has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, but has supposedly intimated that he would prefer a move to Scotland.