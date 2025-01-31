Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers have finalised a new arrival within their sport science department this month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have formalised the appointment of ex-Tottenham Hotspur head of sports science Sam Pooley, according to reports.

Pooley, who started working alongside manager Philippe Clement's support staff, earlier this month, was part of the senior backroom team for the recent trips to Old Trafford and Tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Rangers Review, the Englishman has now made the permanent move north of the border to assume a role within the sport science department at Ibrox and Auchenhowie.

Pooley spent almost ten years in North London, filling a variety of different roles at Tottenham. Most recently, he served as their head of sports science.

After beginning his career at AFC Wimbledon, Pooley qualified from Kingston University with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Muscle Damage and Recovery in Football award and First Class (Hons) Bachelor of Science (BSc), Sport Science with Business degree.

It was reported by the same media outlet last week that Clement had also added Moroccan coach Issame Charai to his coaching staff, with his appointment coming after the departure of Andries Ulderink following his return to the Netherlands due to personal reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charai will work alongside Stephan Van Der Heyden, Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart. During his playing career, he turned out for the likes of K.V. Mechelen and Sint-Truidense as a striker and had held a number of assistant manager roles in Belgium while also taking charge of the Morocco under-23 squad.

The 42-year-old will attempt to help the Light Blues during the second half of the campaign, with the Govan outfit sitting a distant second behind arch rivals Celtic in the Premiership. However, they still have the Scottish Cup to contest domestically this term in their pursuit of silverware.

In other news: Philippe Clement makes 'massive' Rangers finances claim as he Ibrox comparison made to sum up major achievement