Rangers make key appointment as former Tottenham staffer bolsters Ibrox backroom department
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rangers have formalised the appointment of ex-Tottenham Hotspur head of sports science Sam Pooley, according to reports.
Pooley, who started working alongside manager Philippe Clement's support staff, earlier this month, was part of the senior backroom team for the recent trips to Old Trafford and Tannadice.
According to the Rangers Review, the Englishman has now made the permanent move north of the border to assume a role within the sport science department at Ibrox and Auchenhowie.
Pooley spent almost ten years in North London, filling a variety of different roles at Tottenham. Most recently, he served as their head of sports science.
After beginning his career at AFC Wimbledon, Pooley qualified from Kingston University with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Muscle Damage and Recovery in Football award and First Class (Hons) Bachelor of Science (BSc), Sport Science with Business degree.
It was reported by the same media outlet last week that Clement had also added Moroccan coach Issame Charai to his coaching staff, with his appointment coming after the departure of Andries Ulderink following his return to the Netherlands due to personal reasons.
Charai will work alongside Stephan Van Der Heyden, Alex Rae, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart. During his playing career, he turned out for the likes of K.V. Mechelen and Sint-Truidense as a striker and had held a number of assistant manager roles in Belgium while also taking charge of the Morocco under-23 squad.
The 42-year-old will attempt to help the Light Blues during the second half of the campaign, with the Govan outfit sitting a distant second behind arch rivals Celtic in the Premiership. However, they still have the Scottish Cup to contest domestically this term in their pursuit of silverware.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.