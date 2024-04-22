Rangers' Cyriel Dessers (second right) attempts a shot on goal during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow

Bullish Cyriel Dessers is convinced Rangers are the BEST team in Scotland when they find their rhythm after his goal scoring exploits against Hearts on Sunday.

The Nigerian striker was in confident mood after netting a double in the Light Blues’ 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over the Jambos, with Philippe Clement’s side now set to battle it out with Glasgow rivals Celtic for the silverware back at the national stadium next month. It will mark the first Old Firm final in 22 years.

Along with the battle for Scottish Cup glory, the Ibrox club currently sit three points adrift of their bitter rivals in the Premiership title race after damaging slip ups against Ross County and Dundee over the last week, with the Hoops boasting a superior goal difference.

But Dessers reckons the league table doesn’t tell the full story, insisting that if they can rediscover the best form in the coming weeks then they’ll prove that the Gers are the best team in the country. The 29-year-old accepts they have deserved criticism for past results, but admits a crucial victory over Hearts can provide the ideal momentum boost for the title run-in.

Dessers said: "If you look at the last few months we've shown what we're capable of and I think it's just trying to get the vibe back. If we can find that rhythm back then I think we're the best team in the league and hopefully we can show that in the next games. It's not only us 11 or 15 players on the pitch, it will be with everybody together, players, staff, fans, everybody in and around the club, and I think altogether we can do this.

“Obviously after the past week, you feel the pressure from outside. But actually inside our dressing room we kept calm and we know what to do. If you see what we did the last months and then everybody saw what we can be capable of and what we can do on the pitch. It‘s just the thing to find this rhythm back, this fire back, and then I think we can beautiful things in the next few week’s as well.

He continued: “I love this club, I love being here, I love living here, I love everything about it (the city). It’s not an easy club, but it’s so beautiful and you want to do well for it. If you look at the atmosphere today, it was amazing and you want to give something back to the fans. I think we did that, but you’re obviously thinking about the next games and the cup final.”