Rangers are looking to make transfer moves this summer.

A pundit doesn’t expect Rangers to stump up the money needed for Morgan Whittaker - but personal terms won’t be an issue.

Reports suggest that Ibrox boss Philippe Clement is keen on the Plymouth Argyle forward, who was a target for predecessor Michael Beale. A hefty £10m transfer fee slapped on by the English Championship side will prove problematic for Rangers, and ex-England international Carlton Palmer can’t see them paying that.

He claims a second bid has been rejected by Plymouth from the Premiership side. While he believes Whittaker would agree on transfer terms, Palmer wonders whether the type of numbers he put up last season would crop up again.

Speaking to Football League World, the pundit explained: "Glasgow Rangers have seen a second bid for Morgan Whittaker turned down. Morgan Whittaker was outstanding for Plymouth last season as they retained their Championship status, notching 19 goals and eight assists, which was a fantastic return.

“Glasgow Rangers are very keen on the player, and they made an offer in early July, but have seen a second offer for the player rejected by Plymouth. Plymouth have set the asking price at £10million, and you’d have thought that Rangers would be able to afford the personal terms, so it just depends on the transfer fee.

"When you’re looking at trying to stay in the league, Wayne Rooney would have to replace Morgan Whittaker and to get a player in who can score 20 goals in the Championship is not going to be easy.

“There’s also the question mark of whether Whittaker can do it again as it was the first season he showed that kind of scoring form, and he did really well, but it might get to the point where if they get the right price for him, they’ll look at letting him go.

“This is the first season that Morgan has showed consistent form of scoring goals and assists, but you would like to think he’d continue in that vain if he remained at Plymouth, but there’s also a chance he wouldn’t repeat the scoring feat, so if they get the right offer, I think they’ll let him go.

“Whether Rangers are prepared to pay £10million remains to be seen. We don’t know what the offers have been, so it’s impossible to say whether they’ll go back in with an offer until we know how much they offered previously, but they’re certainly not going to let him go for cheap.

“£10million for a player who has only hit those numbers once is a lot of money, so I wouldn’t expect Rangers to pay that, but depending on previous offers, they may go back with a renewed bid.”