Rangers have been shopping locally this summer.

Stuart McCall believes signing domestically could be a route forward for Rangers.

Boss Philippe Clement has signed midfielder Connor Barron from Aberdeen this summer, and he was a standout performer in a 0-0 draw with Hearts on Saturday. Scotland international Liam Kelly has also come in from Motherwell to provide back-up for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Former player and manager McCall points to what the great Walter Smith did during his time in charge of Rangers, and how domestic shopping could be a route for the club, although Barron faces a challenge. He told the Sunday Post: "Connor Barron has a big challenge ahead of him, it's slightly different for players at Rangers to Aberdeen.

"I watched Connor last season and I thought with Ryan Jack not playing and Steven Davis leaving you need somebody to get about the park and get the tackles in. Connor seems to have plenty of enthusiasm and desire for it - if you can pick the best Scottish players that are about it can only be a good thing.

"Liam went to Motherwell and did terrifically well, sometimes when you're not getting the opportunity you have to leave and make a career for yourself, that's what he's done and forced himself into the Scotland set-up as well. 'm sure he'll go to Rangers and challenge Jack Butland all the way, I only worked with him a little bit to be honest but Jim Stewart (goalkeeping coach) at the time thought he had good potential, but he needed to go out and play football.

"Like any goalkeeper if you think you've got the shirt without anybody challenging you then you can get casual and lacklustre. It's always good to have top keepers pushing for that top spot. I go back to my time under the gaffer Sir Walter and he was good at cherry-picking players - there was Duncan Ferguson from Dundee United, Stephen Wright and David Robertson from Aberdeen and big Alan McLaren from Hearts.

"He was always trying to get the best Scottish players available and that could be the way forward. Clement has had a look at what he's got, there was certain parts of last season where he was unfortunate with the players he had available to him.

"To have such a lack of variety available to him at the top end of the pitch was really tough on him."