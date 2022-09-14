Rangers are looking to bolster their defence with a free agent option, while a former Celtic man is preparing to join Bochum.

Despite the transfer window slamming shut almost two weeks ago, Rangers remain on the hunt for players after a mixed start to the Scottish Premiership season.

The Gers side second in the table but are already five points behind Celtic and are still recovering from their 4-0 hammering by their Glasgow rivals earlier this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed a spectacular opening six games - taking maximum points and only conceding one goal.

Here is the latest transfer news...

Rangers ‘target’ Gary Cahill

Rangers are eyeing a move for free agent Gary Cahill, according to journalist Owen O’Brien.

The Gers lost Calvin Bassey, Leon Balogun and Nikola Katic over the summer and are still eager to bolster their defence despite snapping up John Souttar and Ben Davies as replacements.

It is thought that Cahill is one of their main targets after he was released by Bournemouth at the end of last season, with the defender a potential perfect leader for his future club.

Cahill spent seven years in the Premier League with Chelsea where he won two league titles, three domestic cups, the Champions League and two Europa League trophies, before enjoying spells with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and earning promotion with the latter.

However, the 36-year-old’s experience and defensive ability has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs including Coventry City and it will be tough for Rangers to lure him away from England.

Despite being born in Derbyshire, Cahill hasn’t lived further north than London since he joined Chelsea ten years ago.

However, if Rangers manage to snap up the centre-back then it could prove to be a real bargain as they look to improve their leaky defence.

Despite a solid season last time out, Giovanni van Bronckhurst’s team have conceded seven goals so far - six more than league leaders Celtic.

Former Celt set for Bochum job

Former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham is set to become the new manager of VfL Bochum, according to reports.

It had previously been reported that the 38-year-old was in talks with the Bundesliga club but it has now since been claimed he could be appointed to his new role by Friday.

Fotheringham came up through Celtic’s youth ranks before making only three appearances for the senior team and becoming the youngest ever to make his debut.

After spells with the likes of Norwich City, Notts County and Livingston, Fotheringham went into coaching and is currently assistant coach at Hertha Berlin.