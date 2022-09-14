The ex-Hibs, Nottingham Forest and Dundee striker has switched nationalities to represent Australia.

A former Rangers striker could be headed to the World Cup finals in Qatar this summer after switching nationalities, despite having won two caps for Scotland.

Jason Cummings, who spent half a season on loan at Ibrox in 2018, has been called up to the Australia squad for their double header of matches with neighbours New Zealand this month.

If the 27-year old impresses head coach Graham Arnold then he could find himself on the plane to Qatar with the Soceroos in November.

Cummings began his career with Hibs in 2013 and was a regular goal scorer for the Lieth side during their three seasons in the Scottish Championship between 2014 and 2017.

He scored 71 goals in all competitions and played in the 2016 Scottish Cup final against Rangers which Hibs won 3-2.

He earned a move to Nottingham Forest at the start of the 2017-18 season but returned to Scotland in January to join Rangers on loan.

He scored six goals in eight games for the Gers with two those coming in the league before his loan spell ended.

Loan spells at Peterborough United and Luton Town followed before Cummings joined Shrewsbury Town in 2019 and then returned to Scotland with Dundee two years later.

After two seasons at Dens Park he left and made the move Down Under to Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Cummings represented Scotland at Under 19 and Under 21 level and was called up to the senior squad in November 2017 where he won the first of his two caps in a friendly against The Netherlands.

The Edinburgh born striker is eligible to represent Australia through his mother and, as both of his caps came in friendly matches and not competitive fixtures, he was still able to switch allegiances to the Socceroos.

Cummings had previously intemated his desire to represent the nation of his mother’s birth and has now been given that chance.