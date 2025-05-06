Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The left-sided attacker’s affordable release clause could lead Rangers to step up their interest in the Mali international

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have reportedly “approached” former Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo about a return to the UK - with Leeds United also understood to be keen on the winger.

The 26-year-old Mali international spent four years with Southampton after arriving from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in a deal worth £14 million back in 2019 when former Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson was at St Mary’s. However, he rejoined Liege for just £3m two years ago and is currently on loan in Turkey with Antalyaspor, who retain an option to sign him permanently this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capped 36 times for his country, Djenepo has suffered a chaotic time at the Turkish Super Lig club following a wage dispute and is said to be keen on a move elsewhere. He has an affordable release clause of £1.7m in his Liege contract.

However, Premier League-bound Leeds United are also said to be willing to take him back to England following their recent promotion. Africafoot state Rangers chiefs have made an ‘approach’ to the player’s advisors about a potential transfer to Glasgow, while Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv have also made their move.

Rangers are in the process of being taken over by 49ers Enterprises - the same American owners as the Yorkshire club - which could potentially throw up the unusual scenario of both sides being in the hunt for the same player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile left-sided ace can be deployed either as a winger or at full-back, an area Rangers are almost certain to try and strengthen with Jefte struggling to hit the heights in his first season and Ridvan Yilmaz far too injury prone.

It’s suggested that Djenepo is favouring a move back to Britain and Leeds are well-placed to pay his small release clause.