Rangers to battle Leeds United for EPL star who cost Southampton £15m as 49ers could have say in transfer destination
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rangers have reportedly “approached” former Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo about a return to the UK - with Leeds United also understood to be keen on the winger.
The 26-year-old Mali international spent four years with Southampton after arriving from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in a deal worth £14 million back in 2019 when former Ibrox sporting director Ross Wilson was at St Mary’s. However, he rejoined Liege for just £3m two years ago and is currently on loan in Turkey with Antalyaspor, who retain an option to sign him permanently this summer.
Capped 36 times for his country, Djenepo has suffered a chaotic time at the Turkish Super Lig club following a wage dispute and is said to be keen on a move elsewhere. He has an affordable release clause of £1.7m in his Liege contract.
However, Premier League-bound Leeds United are also said to be willing to take him back to England following their recent promotion. Africafoot state Rangers chiefs have made an ‘approach’ to the player’s advisors about a potential transfer to Glasgow, while Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv have also made their move.
Rangers are in the process of being taken over by 49ers Enterprises - the same American owners as the Yorkshire club - which could potentially throw up the unusual scenario of both sides being in the hunt for the same player.
The versatile left-sided ace can be deployed either as a winger or at full-back, an area Rangers are almost certain to try and strengthen with Jefte struggling to hit the heights in his first season and Ridvan Yilmaz far too injury prone.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.