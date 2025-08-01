The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers this week.

The Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend and fans will be eager to see if Rangers can close the gap on rivals Celtic or not.

The Hoops will be vying for their fifth consecutive title, while Russell Martin is holding out for a statement start to his first season in charge of the Light Blues. Rangers finished significantly adrift of Celtic’s dominant title-winning run last season but with a new chapter unfolding at Ibrox, they will be hoping for a much closer affair this time round.

While the league action will take centre stage, eyes are still on the transfer window and what kind of business Celtic and Rangers are getting up to. We’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines ahead of the weekend.

Rangers target ‘ready for a new challenge’

Rangers have received a potential boost in their pursuit of transfer target Oliver Antman this summer. The Go Ahead Eagles winger has attracted significant attention recently and is now reportedly considering his options away from the Dutch side.

According to Voetbal International (via Glasgow Times), the 23-year-old winger is ‘ready for a new challenge’ and is looking to play in the Champions League as he moves forward in his career. Antman is said to desire playing in a top-five league but has acknowledged there are ‘also other great clubs in other countries’.

Antman enjoyed a strong 2024/25 season for Go Ahead Eagles, contributing seven goals and 17 assists in all competitions. The 23-year-old is a right-winger by trade but can also operate comfortably on the left, which he showcased last season.

Go Ahead Eagles are reportedly ‘anticipating’ a bid from Rangers in attempt to sign Antman this summer. However, they are looking to receive more than £5 million before they green light a potential departure.

“If something good comes along, I'm willing to take on that challenge. I do think this is the moment to take a step forward,” Antman said.

Norwich pull out of Celtic Yang discussions

Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun has been on the radar of Norwich City as new manager Liam Manning looks to shape his squad ahead of the new EFL Championship season. The Canaries have gotten stuck straight into the transfer action this window, bringing in a number of exciting new signings including former Hoops loanee Jeffrey Schlupp.

However, their interest in Yang has reportedly ended and they are now turning their attention elsewhere.

According to journalist Mark Hendry, Norwich have ‘bowed out’ of conversations with Celtic to sign Yang this window and have ‘moved onto other targets’.

Yang contributed six goals and six assists for the Hoops in all competitions last season, despite making sporadic appearances, particularly in the Scottish Premiership. His current contract at Parkhead is due to expire in 2028 so the Hoops would be able to request a decent transfer fee if the reopen the floor to offers this summer.

