Rangers board members have been set a demand

There has been fury aplenty this week in and around Rangers after a Scottish Cup exit.

The Rangers hierarchy have been urged to get round the table and discuss what happens next amid uncertainty around Philippe Clement’s future.

Pressure has been applied in a major way to the Belgian’s position as manager after a bleak 1-0 loss to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. It leaves them out of the premier domestic cup competition at the last 16 stage having lost to lower league opposition.

They have already lost the Premier Sports Cup final and are 13 points behind an in-form Celtic side, meaning the chances of domestic silverware this season are all but gone. Clement has found success in the Europa League where Rangers are already through to the last 16 after progress from the league phase.

It’s not enough for him to save his skin, according to former player Derek Ferguson, who is stunned that the board have not pulled the trigger on Clement. The former Rangers midfielder insists that the club’s leaders must discuss the situation amid an uncomfortable truth of no silverware this season.

He told Ibrox News: “I imagine I’m speaking for the vast majority of Rangers supporters in saying we’d be shocked if he’s still Rangers manager come the end of the season. I don’t think it’d be a knee-jerk reaction. The board have to sit down and have a chat about this, because now until the end of the season there is absolutely zilch to play for domestically.

“There’s a lot of anger and disappointment which is clear to see from the fans. The fans turned up in their vast numbers again against Queen’s Park and it should have been a comfortable victory.

“But the manager failed miserably with the way he set the team out. You look at managers in the past who have had a far better track record and been sacked, so I’m mystified he’s still in a job at this moment.”