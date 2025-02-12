The Birmingham City boss has been left impressed by the Rangers loanee.

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has been left raving over his Rangers loanee after another star-studded performance.

The Blues have continued their march towards the League One title with a convincing 4-0 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday night. It was Kieran Dowell who netted the fourth goal of the night, lasering a shot into the net after a series of precise passes from a Birmingham City side toying with their prey.

Dowell is on loan at St Andrew’s from Rangers until the end of the season but already the midfielder has made himself a staple of their midfield. Manager Davies has been impressed by how physically set up Dowell has been for action and the amount of positions he’s played.

A lack of action at Ibrox being a factor in performance levels has been truly squashed in the Blues boss’ mind. He said: “I’m really pleased and really impressed physically.

“He’s not played a lot of football at Rangers but he covers some distance. Even his goal, he could have easily stayed back rather than follow the attack and sprinting into the box. He took his goal well. He’s got real legs.

“I’ve used him in four different positions already, he is tactically really astute, switched on, a good character, I don’t think he could have wished for a better start.

“It’s our biggest win of the season. I felt we were due one of these results with the dominance and chances we’ve had in games, so I was really pleased to get it. The question to be answered was how we were going to come out after a lot of emotion and energy that went into the Newcastle game.

“I thought the players answered it with their mentality, attitude, energy, determination and it was all there from the first whistle and that’s why we managed to win the first half 3-0 and give ourselves a great chance in the game.”