Rangers boss answers question on Leeds United transfer links to star amid conflicting reports over ace
Philippe Clement has addressed swirling transfer rumours linking Rabbi Matondo with leaving Rangers to join Leeds United.
The Welsh international joined in 2022 from Schalke in Germany after a good loan in Belgium at Cercle Brugge. Minutes have been inconsistent while in blue and now exit links have emerged, with Leeds United in the English Championship suggested to be interested in signing him.
There are conflicting reports though. While Football Scotland claim Leeds are keen on the winger, the Yorkshire Evening Post suggest he is not on the radar at Elland Road for their upcoming campaign in the English second tier.
Rangers are in a mode of having to sell before they can buy, with Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell also linked with making exits before the end of the transfer window. When asked about the talk surrounding Matondo, the Belgian was tight-lipped, but admitted he isn’t wise to what is going to happen overall with Rangers in the next fortnight.
Up next for Clement and his team is a Premier Sports Cup last 16 match with St Johnstone, played at Hampden on Saturday due to ongoing renovation works at Ibrox. They lost midweek to Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League third round qualification action after a Premiership win vs Motherwell.
The boss said when asked about Matondo: “No, I cannot say anything about it. There are so many rumours about players. We had a talk several weeks ago that it's important for the club to sell players and get players. I don't know what's going to happen in the next two weeks. So we will see.”
