Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn says playing Rangers and Celtic this season in the Champions League has appeared on his bucket list.

The Scotland international is no stranger to facing the Premiership’s big two, having come to blows with them over his stints at St Mirren and Hibs. But the Aston Villa skipper wanted to tango with them on the biggest stage in European club football too.

His wish to face Rangers will remain a pipe dream after Philippe Clement’s side were knocked out at the third round qualifying stage by Dynamo Kyiv midweek. Celtic are in the league phase shake-up though after winning the league last season and alongside Real Madrid, they sit with their rivals on the Scotland ace’s mind.

It’ll be a first taste of the Champions League this season for McGinn after Unai Emery’s side made it to the top table with a top four finish last season. He will be the man to lead them out and he is buzzing at the prospect.

He told talkSPORT: “I would say Real Madrid or Barcelona, but obviously, Barcelona are not playing at the Nou Camp. The Bernabeu is, obviously, the one everyone wants to play at. I was watching Rangers hoping we would play at Celtic Park or Ibrox this season but it wasn’t to be.

“So it will be exciting for all of us. A lot of the players in that dressing room have played in the Champions League before but for for players like me, Ollie [Watkins], Ezri [Konsa] it’s really exciting and we can’t wait.”