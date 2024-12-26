Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers manager has provided an update on the defender's condition following their 2-1 loss in Paisley

Philippe Clement admits he didn’t have time to speak with Rangers medical staff at half-time to get an initial prognosis on Leon Balogun’s injury after tearing into his flops for their uninspiring first-half performance in Paisley.

The Ibrox side fell to just their second Boxing Day defeat in 27 games, succumbing to a late Caolan Boyd-Munce stoppage-time winner for St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium after Oisin Smyth’s first-half penalty had been cancelled out by Danilo’s equaliser.

The visitors also lost central defender Leon Balogun through injury inside the opening 20 minutes, leaving Rangers to dissect a first defeat in four years against the Buddies in Renfrewshire.

Robin Propper came on for the stricken Leon Balogun. | SNS Group

Asked specifically about the nature of Balogun’s injury, Clement provided an update in his post-match interview. He confirmed: “I don't know yet, to be honest. I didn't have time to speak about that. I had other things to speak about in half-time and after the game also. So, I didn't ask that one because I know the doctor will say he needs to make an assessment tomorrow.

“So, we will focus on that tomorrow. Now we have to focus on changing this game, what the team did in the second half. But then we need to finish it off also.

Quizzed further on his problems defensively with John Souttar and Neraysho Kasanwirjo already sidelined, the Belgian continued: “Like I said before the game, you make a rotation to avoid these things. We cannot make more rotations than we did the last couple of weeks. But I don't know what the situation will be with Leon.

“But it's never a good sign if a player comes off in the first half. Also, as a team, it's never good. You need to make a change because maybe we missed that change in the second half to make the difference and to score the second goal and to win this game.”

Their latest setback leaves Rangers 12 points behind league leaders Celtic, who ran out 4-0 winners at home to Motherwell earlier in the day, at the top of the Premiership table and Clement insists his side’s first-half display was far from “acceptable”.

“We don't need to start calculating in that way,” he added. “We need to show the level we showed in the second half every game. We know from the start of the season that we have a new project and building something. There was consistency during two months, which is a long time.

“The reaction was there was also a second half, so it's not that we start from zero again. But players need to learn that the level they showed in the first half is not acceptable at Rangers. You cannot have that.”