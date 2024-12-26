Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The central defender limped off after 18 minutes against St Mirren with a suspected calf or achilles injury

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been left facing a nervous wait to discover the full extent of Leon Balogun’s injury after the defender was forced off with a suspected calf or achilles injury against St Mirren in their Boxing Day Premiership clash.

The Nigerian international, who started the game in Paisley in place of injured mainstay John Souttar, went down in some distress clutching his ankle after 18 minutes following a tussle with Toyosi Olusanya deep inside his own half and now looks set to face a period on the sidelines.

With Neraysho Kasanwirjo already facing several months on the treatment table, Clement finds himself down to the bare bones defensively and Balogun’s latest setback will come as a hammer blow to the Ibrox boss, who now faces a potential selection crisis.

Robin Propper was summoned off the bench, with next best alternative Leon King watching on from the main stand at the SMiSA Stadium. It leaves Balogun facing a race against time to be passed fit ahead of the New Year Glasgow derby against Celtic and Premier Sports pundit Michael Stewart is convinced his injury will ensure January reinforcements are “a definite” when the transfer window opens in six days time.

Clement already started Dujon Sterling out of position at left centre-half against the Buddies, leading Stewart to argue short-term cover is a must, adding in commentary: “I'd be astonished if he isn't already highlighting that to Nils Koppen and saying 'we need to get someone in short-term to cover that position.'”

Rangers have not had their injury troubles to seek this season and veteran defender Balogun has proved himself to be a vital component of Clement’s backline in recent months. The club’s medical team allowed him to try and shake off the injury but the player’s frustration was etched across his face as he hobbled down the tunnel for treatment.